Mechanicsville Mother Charged with Child Neglect After Children Call 911 from Trash-Filled Home

Irene Elizabeth Hammond, 33, of Mechanicsville, has been formally charged with two counts of misdemeanor child neglect following an incident on August 21, 2025, in which her two children called 911 after she allegedly passed out from drinking inside their home.

According to charging documents filed in the District Court for St. Mary’s County, Cpl. A. Edelen of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to Hammond’s residence in Mechanicsville at approximately 8:10 p.m. on August 21, 2025. Upon arrival, Cpl. Edelen found two children, ages 8 and 9, in the entryway of the residence. Their mother, later identified as Irene Elizabeth Hammond, was discovered lying unresponsive on the floor.

After officers successfully woke her up, it was learned that Hammond had consumed an unknown amount of alcoholic beverages. The children stated they were afraid to call the police because they feared their mother “would be mad at them and they may be in trouble.”

Cpl. Edelen described the residence as being in a “deplorable condition.” The statement of charges says that “large quantities of trash and trash bags full of rotten trash [were] piled up in the kitchen and living room,” and that “moldy food, alcohol bottles and large quantities of bugs that appeared to be thriving inside of the residence” were visible in every room.

The refrigerator, when opened, released what Cpl. Edelen described as a “cloud of bugs that flew out and began flying around the kitchen,” noting that the refrigerator “contained a large quantity of deceased bugs and did not appear to be functioning.” He also observed “old moldy food inside of the refrigerator and what appeared to be old, bug-infested meat which could be dangerous to the children’s health if consumed.”

When asked about their meals, the children said they “only eat old food, ice cream or Lunchables,” and confirmed that their mother “is frequently drinking alcoholic beverages.”

While emergency medical personnel attempted to transport Hammond to the hospital, Cpl. Edelen reported that she “was repeatedly picking up alcoholic beverages from the floor and consuming them.”

The report also notes that the children’s beds “had no comforters or adequate blankets,” and that “the children were not able to properly take care of themselves and required the defendant’s assistance which was not present.” Cpl. Edelen further described the living environment as “so deplorable, unsanitary and unsafe for the children due to the excessive amounts of rotten trash in bags left across the residence, the swarms of bugs all over the residence to include every room and inside of the kitchen, and the children not having any visible food to eat.”

The incident led Cpl. Edelen to request that Hammond be charged with two counts of child neglect, which applies to any parent or person responsible for the supervision of a minor who fails to provide proper care and attention to a child’s needs, placing the child at risk.

Both charges are classified as misdemeanors and carry a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and/or a $5,000 fine per count.

No booking photo is available for Hammond, as she was not arrested at the scene and was instead issued a criminal summons.

The case was officially filed on September 28, 2025. Hammond has been ordered to appear for a preliminary inquiry at the St. Mary’s District Court in Leonardtown on November 14, 2025.