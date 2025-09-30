Hampton Man Charged After Causing Scene and Resisting Arrest at Spirit Halloween Store in Prince Frederick

Christopher Shaun Forde, 43, of Hampton, Virginia, has been formally charged with intoxicated endangerment and disorderly conduct following an incident on September 16, 2025, at a retail store in Prince Frederick. The charges, both misdemeanors, were filed in the District Court for Calvert County after Forde was taken into custody by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court documents, Deputy First Class (DFC) Deinert responded to Spirit Halloween, located at 765 N. Solomons Island Road in Prince Frederick, after receiving a report of a disorderly subject. Upon arrival, DFC Deinert observed the suspect, identified as Christopher Shaun Forde, sitting on a bench outside the business.

The report states that prior to deputies’ arrival, Forde had been acting aggressively toward employees and customers, demanding a chair and creating a disturbance inside the store. This behavior caused staff to divert their attention from assisting customers. Sgt. Naughton and Sgt. Morgan were also on scene and had moved Forde outside to de-escalate the situation.

DFC Deinert documented in his statement that “Forde was being disorderly within the business causing staff to divert their attention from customers and conducting their business.” He further stated, “While speaking to Forde on scene, [I] observed him to be heavily intoxicated, slurring his speech and observed throw up next to him by the bench.”

Deputies attempted to place Forde under arrest, but he resisted. According to the statement, “Sgt. Naughton advised while they were attempting to get Forde into custody, he resisted, and they had to use force to get him into custody.” Forde also allegedly continued to resist while being placed into a patrol vehicle and did not comply with verbal commands.

He was charged with intoxicated endangerment and disorderly conduct. The maximum penalties for these charges are 90 days in jail and a $100 fine for intoxicated endangerment, and 60 days in jail and a $500 fine for disorderly conduct.

Forde appeared in court on September 17, 2025, and was released on his own recognizance. He is represented by the Calvert County Public Defender’s Office.

