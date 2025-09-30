PG County Man Charged After Assaulting Federal Law Enforcement Officer at NSA Campus

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Maryland announced it filed a criminal complaint against Amir Phillip Wilson, 23, of Greenbelt, Maryland, charging him with assaulting Federal law enforcement officers.

Kelly O. Hayes, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, announced the criminal complaint with Special Agent in Charge William J. DelBagno, Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) – Baltimore Field Office, and Chief Craig Lustig, National Security Agency (NSA) Police.

On September 24, 2025, an NSA police officer, stationed at a checkpoint, observed a vehicle operated by Wilson approach the NSA campus in Fort Meade, Maryland. The officer saw Wilson drive the vehicle through the checkpoint without presenting the appropriate credentials required to enter the protected property. Eventually, law enforcement attempted to stop Wilson, but he accelerated to upwards of 40 to 50 miles an hour in an attempt to evade the officers.

During the pursuit, Wilson’s vehicle struck two marked NSA police vehicles responding to the scene injuring one of the officers.

Upon impacting the second police vehicle at a high rate of speed, Wilson’s vehicle careened into a concrete retaining wall, where it came to a stop. Law enforcement then took Wilson into custody.

Wilson is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing on Wednesday, October 1, at 10 a.m.

U.S. Attorney Hayes commended the FBI and NSA Police for their work in this investigation. Ms. Hayes also thanked Assistant U.S. Attorneys G. A. Massucco-LaTaif and LaRai Everett who are prosecuting this case.

A criminal complaint is merely an allegation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.