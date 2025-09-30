Police Seeking Whereabouts of Waldorf Man After He Violates Protective Order, Points Gun at Victim

September 30, 2025

Marc Aaron Thompson, 36, of Waldorf

Charles County Sheriff’s Officers are seeking the whereabouts of Marc Aaron Thompson, 36, of Waldorf, MD.

Thompson has an active warrant for first- and second-degree assault, and handgun on person.

On September 1st, Thompson violated a Protective Order. During a heated verbal argument, he pointed a black handgun at the victim.

An arrest warrant was obtained; however, he has not been located.

Thompson is 6’5” and weighs 250 pounds. Anyone with information regarding Thompson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Pfc. Sady in the Domestic Violence Unit at 240-416-8019.

Tipsters who want to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS. Tips can also be submitted online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com or by using the P3Intel mobile app.

