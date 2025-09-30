Maryland’s Black Bears More Active in Fall

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources reminds residents that black bears are beginning a period of increased feeding activity in preparation for winter hibernation. As the leaves change and the weather cools, bears will travel across roads more frequently.

They also can become more attracted to human-provided food sources and lose their natural fear of people, which can be dangerous for both people and bears.

“Because bears need to consume more than 10,000 calories a day, they will be more active and more visible as we head into fall,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Karina Stonesifer said. “To help keep our bears wild and everyone safe, residents should take action to limit interaction with bears by proactively removing any food and attractants from their properties.”



Residents and visitors should note that keeping bird feeders, pet food and trash in a place where bears can’t get to them is the best way to avoid problems. Marylanders should also delay filling songbird feeders until the winter months to avoid attracting bears.

Black bears in Maryland are concentrated in Allegany, Frederick, Garrett, and Washington counties, but are known to roam into other northern and central counties, including densely populated areas.

Since bears may travel many miles in search of food, motorists traveling in Maryland’s western counties are reminded to watch for them crossing roads, especially during October and November.

Bears will begin entering dens in mid-November; and most will remain inside by mid-December.

More information about living with black bears can be found online, by calling 410-260-8540 or 301-777-2136, or visiting BearWise.org.