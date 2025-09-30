Matthew Norris Officially Appointed La Plata Police Department Chief

The Town of La Plata has named Matthew J. Norris as the new Police Chief to lead its Police Department. Serving as the Acting Police Chief since March of 2025, Chief Norris has been a key member of the La Plata Police Department (LPPD) for the last 16 years.

“Throughout his time in the Acting Chief role, Chief Norris has demonstrated the steady leadership and dedication that this role requires,” commented Mayor Jeannine James. “He brings years of experience and a genuine commitment to serving the people of La Plata. Chief Norris has earned the respect of both his officers and the residents of our community, and I am confident that he will continue to lead with strength and integrity. We are truly fortunate to have such an outstanding leader at the helm of our police department.”

Chief Norris is well-known and respected for rising through the ranks of the LPPD after beginning his policing career as a police officer in the department in 2009. Since then, Chief Norris has been promoted through the ranks of Corporal, Sergeant, Lieutenant, and Captain. Chief Norris served as the Commander of the Special Operations Division before being named Acting Police Chief in March of 2025.

“It is such an honor to be named La Plata Police Chief and to be able to build upon our strong community policing foundation,” said Chief Norris. “It is my ongoing duty and responsibility to lead the fine men and women on our force, along with our new Town Council, Town Manager, and Town staff, to ensure we are proactive and doing our best together to serve and protect the Town of La Plata.”



During his tenure, Chief Norris has worked diligently to enhance the agency’s community relationships through holistic problem-solving. The LPPD has created initiatives such as Community Walks and Block Parties, Replica Handgun Awareness, Stuff the Squad Car, Autism Acceptance, Operation Prevent Porch Piracy, and the agency’s Home Video Mini Grant Program, which has helped LPPD holistically address crime, quality-of-life, and other community issues and needs. He looks forward to building upon these community policing initiatives.

Chief Norris has received numerous honors during his tenure at the LPPD, including 2021 Officer of the Year, Officer of the Quarter in 2018 and 2019, the 2014 and 2017 Chief’s Award, Training Officer of the Year, and Looking Beyond the Tag Award in 2016, along with numerous other commendations and unit citations.

His education includes earning a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice from Liberty University in 2024 and a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Towson University. He is also a graduate of Northwestern University’s School of Police Staff and Command.

Chief Norris’s additional certifications and specialized training are many, with some including: Level III Crash Reconstructionist, Drug Recognition Expert (DRE)/Standardized Field Sobriety Tests Instructor, Vice Narcotics Supervisor / Investigator (TOP GUN XIV Graduate), NCIC site security coordinator/Terminal Agency Coordinator, and a graduate of the FBI’s Law Enforcement Executive Development program. He is also a member of the Maryland Chiefs of Police Association, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the Maryland Municipal League Police Executive Association, and the FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association.

Chief Norris’s appointment as the permanent Police Chief becomes official on October 6, 2025.

He succeeds Chief Carl Schinner, who led the La Plata police force for 11+ years and retired in March of 2025.