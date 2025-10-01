US, French In-Flight Refueling Extends E-2D Advanced Hawkeye’s Reach

The E-2D Advanced Hawkeye (AHE) achieved a breakthrough in global airpower this summer, successfully refueling mid-air from three French-made tankers – a historic first that dramatically extends the Advanced Hawkeye’s reach and for seamless joint operations while providing unprecedented airborne surveillance capabilities.

The French Navy and Air Force conducted qualitative aerial refueling testing with French Rafale, MRTT and A400M tankers as a part of a collaborative effort between the E-2/C-2 Airborne Command & Control Systems Program Office (PMA-231) and France’s procurement agency, known as Direction Générale de l’Armement (DGA).

DGA and the French Navy will continue additional aerial refueling testing and pilot training in France as they replace their E-2Cs beginning in 2028. France became the second international customer of the E-2D AHE in December 2020, procuring three French variant E-2D aircraft from the U.S. Navy.

The E-2D AHE represents a two-generation leap in technology compared to its predecessor, the E-2C Hawkeye. The aircraft features a state-of-the-art radar and upgraded aircraft systems that improve supportability and increase readiness. The centerpiece of the E-2D AHE is the APY-9 radar system, designed specifically to provide enhanced surveillance detection and tracking capability against advanced threat aircraft and cruise missile systems in the overland, littoral and open ocean environments.

With the addition of aerial refueling capabilities, the E-2D remains the most advanced command and control platform in the world. Aerial refueling increases the range and endurance of the platform, and enhances its ability to provide continuous, long-range surveillance and battlefield management.

