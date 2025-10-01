Waldorf Man Driving Impaired With 7-Year-Old Child Crashes Into Loaded School Bus Transporting Football Team in Charles County

On Monday, September 29th, 2025, at approximately 8:12 p.m., officers responded to a motor vehicle collision involving a school bus in the 3700 block of Leonardtown Road in Waldorf.

The investigation revealed that the driver of a Camaro, traveling southbound on Leonardtown Road, struck the rear of a school bus carrying members of the Westlake High School JV football team, coaches, and staff, who were returning from a game at Thomas Stone High School.

Fire/EMS responded and provided treatment. A total of 28 individuals were on the bus; two students were transported by ambulance to the Charles Regional Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

A preliminary investigation revealed the driver, David Wayne Coffren, 32, of Waldorf, showed signs of impairment and driving under the influence of alcohol. Further, Coffren was transporting a 7-year-old child, who was not restrained in a booster seat.

Coffren was arrested on the scene, and the child was released to a family member. The school bus and car were disabled as a result of the crash. Coffren was charged with driving while impaired, driving while impaired with a minor, reckless driving, speed greater than reasonable, failure to restrain a child in a car seat, and other traffic citations.

PFC Stine is continuing the investigation.

