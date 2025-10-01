Governor Moore Announces Resources for Federal Workers as Team Maryland Stands United in Response to Federal Government Shutdown

Governor Wes Moore today announced support and resources available to help meet the needs of federal workers who live in Maryland and are impacted by the federal government shutdown. The renewed surge of resources and support comes as President Trump and Congressional Republicans have failed to reach an agreement to keep the government open, continuing the assault on Marylanders and Maryland’s economy.

“The federal government is stepping away from its basic obligations to Maryland and our people. But despite the challenge, our resolve is unwavering,” said Gov. Moore. “In this state, we live Mission-First, People-Always. I encourage federal government workers to take full advantage of these resources.”

​“The state that will feel these devastating impacts the most is Maryland, which is home to more than 60 federal facilities, 260,000 federal workers and over 200,000 federal contractors,” said Lt. Governor Aruna K. Miller. “Shutdowns don’t just stop government — they shortchange the people who need it most.”

“Trump and Republicans have driven the nation into a partisan government shutdown and are holding the American people and our federal employees hostage,” said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen. “As we fight to restore government funding with a responsible agreement that holds the president accountable to the law and prevents massive spikes in Americans’ health care costs, Team Maryland stands with our dedicated federal civil servants and is committed to supporting them – including through the resources and opportunities that Governor Moore has presented today.”



“Republicans hold the White House, Senate, and House. Last night, they made the callous decision to shut down the government,”“Our federal workers shouldn’t have to pay the price for Republicans’ incompetence. Team Maryland will always stand by our patriotic civil servants, and I hope everyone in need takes full advantage of these services.”

“Since the Trump Administration took office in January, Maryland has lost more than 15,000 federal jobs—the largest decline in the nation. The Republicans’ government shutdown is adding to that strain and amplifying Donald Trump and Russ Vought’s efforts to reduce the federal workforce and dismantle critical services that millions of Marylanders and Americans rely on,” said U.S. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer. “I am grateful for my colleagues on Team Maryland who have sprung into action to provide federal workers with the support they need as they continue their work to serve Americans during this shutdown and ease their uncertainty. Team Maryland will continue standing up for the federal workers who ensure our government functions for the American people.”

“Trump and MAGA Republicans just chose to throw our government into a dangerous and completely avoidable shutdown,” said U.S. Congressman Jamie Raskin. “This will hurt all Marylanders but especially federal workers and servicemembers, young people, seniors, and families who depend on SNAP, WIC, and other critical programs. I’m hanging tough with everyone in the Free State, Governor Wes Moore and our fighting Maryland delegation in Congress to protect our health care and to get government back open and working for the American people.”

“Thousands of hard-working federal employees in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District woke up this morning to learn whether they were furloughed or required to work without pay,” said U.S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume. “This shutdown was entirely avoidable. Democrats in Washington remain ready, willing and able to negotiate a bipartisan agreement to keep the government open and lower healthcare costs for Americans everywhere.”

“This government shutdown shows a callous disregard for the more than 65,000 federal workers in Maryland’s Fourth Congressional District and thousands more across our state,” said U.S. Congressman Glenn Ivey. “These dedicated public servants work hard and show up every day to serve the American people; they deserve our support and expect us to protect their health care. I’m teaming up with Governor Wes Moore and our congressional delegation to protect health care, support working families, and get the government back open to better serve the public. From WIC and SNAP to clinical trials, severe weather preparedness at FEMA and NOAA, and our National Parks, essential services that millions rely on are at risk. Marylanders deserve better, and I’ll keep fighting to make sure they get it.”