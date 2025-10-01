Governor Moore Announces Resources for Federal Workers as Team Maryland Stands United in Response to Federal Government Shutdown

Governor Wes Moore today announced support and resources available to help meet the needs of federal workers who live in Maryland and are impacted by the federal government shutdown. The renewed surge of resources and support comes as President Trump and Congressional Republicans have failed to reach an agreement to keep the government open, continuing the assault on Marylanders and Maryland’s economy.
“The federal government is stepping away from its basic obligations to Maryland and our people. But despite the challenge, our resolve is unwavering,” said Gov. Moore. “In this state, we live Mission-First, People-Always. I encourage federal government workers to take full advantage of these resources.”
“The state that will feel these devastating impacts the most is Maryland, which is home to more than 60 federal facilities, 260,000 federal workers and over 200,000 federal contractors,” said Lt. Governor Aruna K. Miller. “Shutdowns don’t just stop government — they shortchange the people who need it most.”
“Trump and Republicans have driven the nation into a partisan government shutdown and are holding the American people and our federal employees hostage,” said U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen. “As we fight to restore government funding with a responsible agreement that holds the president accountable to the law and prevents massive spikes in Americans’ health care costs, Team Maryland stands with our dedicated federal civil servants and is committed to supporting them – including through the resources and opportunities that Governor Moore has presented today.”
“Republicans hold the White House, Senate, and House. Last night, they made the callous decision to shut down the government,” said U.S. Senator Angela Alsobrooks. “Our federal workers shouldn’t have to pay the price for Republicans’ incompetence. Team Maryland will always stand by our patriotic civil servants, and I hope everyone in need takes full advantage of these services.”
“Since the Trump Administration took office in January, Maryland has lost more than 15,000 federal jobs—the largest decline in the nation. The Republicans’ government shutdown is adding to that strain and amplifying Donald Trump and Russ Vought’s efforts to reduce the federal workforce and dismantle critical services that millions of Marylanders and Americans rely on,” said U.S. Congressman Steny H. Hoyer. “I am grateful for my colleagues on Team Maryland who have sprung into action to provide federal workers with the support they need as they continue their work to serve Americans during this shutdown and ease their uncertainty. Team Maryland will continue standing up for the federal workers who ensure our government functions for the American people.”
“Trump and MAGA Republicans just chose to throw our government into a dangerous and completely avoidable shutdown,” said U.S. Congressman Jamie Raskin. “This will hurt all Marylanders but especially federal workers and servicemembers, young people, seniors, and families who depend on SNAP, WIC, and other critical programs. I’m hanging tough with everyone in the Free State, Governor Wes Moore and our fighting Maryland delegation in Congress to protect our health care and to get government back open and working for the American people.”
“Thousands of hard-working federal employees in Maryland’s 7th Congressional District woke up this morning to learn whether they were furloughed or required to work without pay,” said U.S. Congressman Kweisi Mfume. “This shutdown was entirely avoidable. Democrats in Washington remain ready, willing and able to negotiate a bipartisan agreement to keep the government open and lower healthcare costs for Americans everywhere.”
“This government shutdown shows a callous disregard for the more than 65,000 federal workers in Maryland’s Fourth Congressional District and thousands more across our state,” said U.S. Congressman Glenn Ivey. “These dedicated public servants work hard and show up every day to serve the American people; they deserve our support and expect us to protect their health care. I’m teaming up with Governor Wes Moore and our congressional delegation to protect health care, support working families, and get the government back open to better serve the public. From WIC and SNAP to clinical trials, severe weather preparedness at FEMA and NOAA, and our National Parks, essential services that millions rely on are at risk. Marylanders deserve better, and I’ll keep fighting to make sure they get it.”
“If the Trump Administration and Congressional Republicans insist on a reckless government shutdown, we must do everything in our power to support Maryland’s federal workers,” said U.S. Congressman Johnny Olszewski. “I want to thank the governor, members of the General Assembly and all of our community partners for the work they have done to help Maryland families who will be affected by this shutdown. We will continue to do all we can to support our federal workforce and pass a responsible budget that meets our commitments to the American people.”
“I am deeply disappointed that Republicans who control the White House and both chambers of Congress were unable to engage in meaningful negotiations and instead treated our federal workers as political pawns,” said U.S. Congresswoman Sarah Elfreth. “This shutdown – no matter how long Republicans drag it out – will have devastating consequences for Maryland and our country. I’m grateful to Governor Moore and all of Team Maryland for springing into action to protect our federal workers and all those impacted by a shutdown. If we are asking these civil servants to go without pay, the least we can do is provide them support during these uncertain times.”
“Maryland’s 6th is home to over 35,000 federal workers — workers who show up, regardless of politics, to do their job and serve the American people,” said U.S. Congresswoman April McClain Delaney. “Government shutdowns are a disservice to them and the vital work they do for our research, public safety, and so much more. I’m proud to represent Maryland — a state that stands up for federal workers and delivers the resources, support, and clarity they deserve.”
“This shutdown is one more step toward circumventing our constitutional norms,” said Senate President Bill Ferguson. “We are united here in Maryland, and we will do what we can with State resources to help federal workers and their families be whole, honoring their dedicated and necessary service to our country.”
“Federal employees are public servants, and during government shutdowns, they are the first to suffer,” said House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones. “The General Assembly established the Federal Shutdown Loan Program and the Federal Worker Emergency Loan Program because we refuse to let them bear the financial burdens of a shutdown alone. These programs aren’t about providing handouts – they are about providing lifelines.”
“This shutdown is not just reckless—it’s a betrayal of working families,” said Comptroller Brooke Lierman. “Republicans control both chambers and the presidency, yet they’ve chosen chaos over common sense. Instead of lowering health care costs and making life more affordable, they’re playing political games that will hurt thousands of federal workers who call Maryland home, and jeopardize essential services our communities rely on. Marylanders deserve better—and none of us constitutional officers will stop fighting for them.”
“Federal employees contribute significantly to Maryland’s economy and to the strength of our communities,” said Treasurer Dereck E. Davis. “Offering a bridge to our essential workers is not only the right thing to do – it’s critical to protecting Maryland’s financial health and stability. We will continue to explore every option to support Maryland families during this period of uncertainty.”
To support “excepted” federal employees who will not be paid during the shutdown despite being required to work, the Maryland Department of Labor will launch the Federal Shutdown Loan Program on October 6. The program will support these workers, who are not eligible for unemployment insurance, by offering a no-interest loan of $700 to help meet essential expenses while they await backpay following the shutdown.
Furloughed federal employees—who are neither working nor receiving pay during the shutdown—may be eligible for unemployment insurance benefits through the Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees program. Furloughed employees of federal contractors may be eligible for state unemployment insurance benefits. Recipients who receive retroactive pay after the shutdown ends will be required to repay the benefits.
Federal employees who are laid off during the shutdown may also be eligible to apply for Maryland’s Federal Worker Emergency Loan Program. The program offers a zero-interest $700 loan to eligible former federal workers who live in Maryland and who are experiencing financial hardship.
“Our public servants do critical work for our nation, and losing pay during a federal shutdown creates financial hardship,” said Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu. “Maryland is committed to providing critical support and resources during this incredibly challenging time.”
The federal government is the largest employer in the State of Maryland. Prior to this year’s federal workforce cuts, 269,000 Maryland residents were employed by the federal government and more than 160,000 federal civilian jobs were located in Maryland. Past government shutdowns have had direct repercussions in Maryland, with President Trump’s 2019 partial shutdown in 2018-2019 costing thousands of Marylanders $778 million in wages.
Since the Trump Administration has taken office, Maryland has lost more than 15,000 federal jobs—the largest number in the nation. The potential mass firing of more federal workers and furloughing of tens of thousands of contractors in Maryland as the result of a shutdown will only further jeopardize Maryland’s economy.
Maryland’s hard-working families are already facing compounded challenges as the result of Republican-backed policies that have created the risk for nearly 250,000 Marylanders to lose their health care and more than 684,000 Marylanders — including seniors, children, and veterans — potentially seeing their food assistance cut.
As the shutdown continues, Maryland will continue to offer a broad range of supports for federal employees and other workers impacted by federal actions, such as:
- Support in finding a new job through 33 American Job Centers and a specialized Professional Outplacement Assistance Center, including individualized career guidance, résumé workshops, mock interviews, career and skills assessment, effective job search strategies, and networking support;
- Additional career resources, such as information on transitioning to a teaching career;
- A weekly virtual workshop designed specifically for former federal employees and federal contractors, and attended by more than 1,600 workers to date;
- Job fairs and recruitment events;
- Unemployment insurance;
- Resources for veterans;
- Legal resources; and
- Resources related to health coverage, housing, and food, cash, and other assistance.
The Moore-Miller Administration will also continue work to ensure that major federal programs—including Medicaid, SNAP, WIC, Head Start, and veterans’ services—will continue to operate, assuming the state will be reimbursed for eligible federal expenses incurred during a shutdown, as has been the practice in previous federal shutdowns. The length of the shutdown and level of commitment from the federal government may impact the ability of these programs to continue to operate after an extended period. The Moore-Miller Administration will work closely with the State Treasurer and the Comptroller to monitor potential impacts and communicate updates.
The Maryland Department of Labor and Department of Information Technology recently partnered to redesign the unemployment insurance website, including step-by-step instructions, plain language, and improved navigation to make the process easier to understand and more accessible to all Marylanders.
More information about resources and support are available through dedicated pages on both the State of Maryland and Maryland Department of Labor websites.