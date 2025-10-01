College of Southern Maryland Celebrates Reopening of the Southern Maryland Studies Center

Nearly 100 faculty, staff, and community members gathered at the College of Southern Maryland’s Dr. Elaine Ryan Library in the Learning Resource Building on the La Plata Campus on September 17, 2025, to celebrate the reopening of the Southern Maryland Studies Center, a resource dedicated to preserving and sharing the region’s history.

The day’s historical significance was echoed throughout the program. With the college opening its doors on September 17, 1958, the program not only celebrated the ribbon-cutting of the Southern Maryland Studies Center but also recognized the college’s 67 years of history.

The Southern Maryland Studies Center is an archival repository and research center that seeks to collect, preserve, and provide access to materials that document the history and culture of Southern Maryland. Founded in 1976, the center includes materials about Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties, together with the southern portions of Anne Arundel and Prince George’s counties. It contains more than 200 collections of manuscripts, photographs, rare books, maps, and oral histories, as well as reference books and periodicals, subject files, and microfilmed county records, church records, and local newspapers from the 18th century to the present.

CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson welcomed attendees, highlighting the community’s generosity and support of the center. Dr. Wilson noted that the renovation was made possible by a $500,000 legislative bond initiative introduced by the late Senate President Thomas V. “Mike” Miller Jr. and generous support from community leader Marianne Harms.

“Today’s program dedicates the reopening of the Southern Maryland Studies Center at the College of Southern Maryland in its new location on the lower level of this LR Building,” Dr. Wilson said. “Senator Miller’s leadership, paired with Marianne’s generosity, provided the resources necessary to complete the renovation and ensure that Southern Maryland’s stories, records, and cultural treasures remain accessible for generations to come.”



Dr. Wilson also recognized Sally Barley, a devoted champion of CSM and former trustee, whose passion for preserving Southern Maryland’s history shaped the center from its earliest days. “Sally served as the center’s very first archivist, laying the foundation for the treasured collections we preserve and share today. When she passed away in 2022, Sally ensured that her commitment to CSM and our community would continue by remembering the college in her estate. Her generosity through this legacy gift helped make today possible,” said Wilson.

Melanie Miller, daughter of the late senator, attended the ribbon-cutting. Dr. Wilson thanked her for helping make the project possible, and recognized Dr. Stephanie McCaslin, dean of Learning Resources, for her leadership.

Trustee Emeritus Wm. Daniel Mayer reflected on his journey with the college that began in 1959, when he enrolled in the second class of what was then called Charles County Junior College. After graduating in 1962, he went on to the University of Maryland and then the Army. Upon his return, he helped establish both the alumni association and the CSM Foundation. His service included 15 years as a trustee, as well as roles as a county commissioner and state delegate, where he advocated for the growth of the college. “This College from its very first day of classes in 1958 has been all about providing access for our local communities,” Mayer said.

Delegate Edith Patterson, chair of the Southern Maryland Delegation, brought greetings on behalf of the delegation. Patterson previously served at the college as a counselor from 1974 to 1991 and as the Director of Educational Talent Search from 1991 to 2012. She recalled the old center as just a room in the corner of the library, but noted the commitment of Sally Barley, who worked to make sure history remained relevant in the region.

Trustee Emeritus Dorothea Smith described the renovation as a dream come true, where research developed through collaborations of the African-American heritage Society, Charles County Retired School Personnel Association, Charles County Planning and Growth Management, Southern Maryland National Heritage, and Maryland historical trustees can be housed for public access. She noted that what was once “a cubbyhole overflowing with materials” has become a proper space with ventilation, climate controls, and staff support to help unearth the region’s heritage.

Dr. Janice Talbert Walthour, former trustee and past president of the Unified Committee for Afro-American Contributions (UCAC), recalled working with former CSM president Dr. Brad Gottfried in 2008 to donate UCAC’s oral history collection. “We were thrilled to be able to provide greater public access to the oral histories and the associated documentation that our UCAC had compiled at that time,” she said. Alma Jordan, chair of the UCAC History and Research Committee, added: “As this archive reopens its reading room today, it will be a tremendous resource for students, educators, historians, and community members alike to hear these histories. Together we can honor our shared legacies and build a greater community.”

Mark Wilkins, curator of maritime history at the Calvert Marine Museum, spoke about the importance of preserving history, citing the museum’s Bernie Fowler collection as an example. He shared that in 2014 the museum partnered with Maryland Sea Grant College and Watershed Productions to record oral histories with Senator Fowler. The collection, which also includes Fowler’s famous white shoe, is available to the public on the museum’s website. “Research is a treasure, it’s magical,” Wilkins said. “You never know where it’s going to lead you, and you really cannot find that treasure unless it’s well-organized like in a facility such as this.” The SMSC holds several of Fowler’s manuscripts and materials reflecting his environmental interests.

The program concluded with CSM Library Director Mary Johnson introducing Mallory Haselberger, archivist for the SMSC. Haselberger, a 2016 CSM alumna, curated a collection detailing the center’s history from its origins in 1976 through today. Following the program, attendees gathered in the lower level of the Learning Resource Building for the official ribbon cutting and to visit the Reading Room.

The ribbon-cutting signaled the reopening of the Southern Maryland Studies Center to patrons either through walk-in hours or by appointment. For more information, visit the SMSC website.