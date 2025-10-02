GoFundMe Started for Next Step Produce After Accidental Fire Causes Over $1 Million in Damages

UPDATE 10/02/2025: On October 1, 2025, at approximately 10:18 P.M., firefighters from Maryland and Virginia responded to 10615 Benton Road in Newburg,for the reported structure on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find a 100′ x 75′ Produce Barn fully engulfed in flames.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported and no animals were harmed.

Investigating identified the Owner/Occupants has Heinz Thomet – Next Step Produce. With the estimated loss of structure and contents valuated at 1,050,000.00

The fire was discovered by the owner with investigating finding the fire was accidental and caused from discarded fireplace ashes igniting combustible materials inside the structure.

Firefighters responded back to the property around 6:54 a.m., Thursday morning, October 2nd, for the reported rekindle.

Crews arrived on the scene to find fire showing and reported multiple rooms were involved.

The fire marshal was requested to the scene around 7:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported during todays, or last nights incident.

A GoFundMe has been started by the owners. You can assisted by clicking here, and by sharing.

On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, at approximately 10:03 p.m., firefighters from Charles, St. Mary’s Counties along with companies from Virginia responded to the 10000 block of Benton Road in Newburg, for the reported barn on fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find an approximate 100 x 100 metal barn fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters found the roof had partially collapsed and declared the incident and defensive only.

Due to a 2000+ foot long driveway, the area being a non-hydrant location, firefighters deployed multiple attack lines, but ran out of water within 10 minutes of arrival.

A Working Fire Dispatch, Tanker Task Force was started which alerted additional firefighters to the scene.

Benton Road, Steinhauser Road are closed, avoid Mt Victoria Road located just off Rock Point Road – firefighters are having water difficulties and are using tankers to shuttle water to the scene.

Water supply site is set up at Aqualand Marina and Campground – please avoid the area and expect a large amount of fire apparatus responding to and from the area.

No known injuries reported. The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal has been requested to investigate the cause of the fire.

Updates will be provided as they become available.