Offshore Aviation Announces Bold Redevelopment of Piney Point Terminal Into Global Hub for Unmanned Technology

Offshore Aviation Group (OAG), a veteran-owned Maryland business, announced the purchase of the historic Piney Point Terminal in St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

The company plans to transform the 320-acre waterfront property into a world-class center for unmanned systems development, testing, and operations, restoring the site’s proud aviation and maritime heritage while positioning St. Mary’s County as a global leader in next-generation technology.

As part of its environmental and community commitment, the project will involve completely removing storage tanks, and the entire pipeline that connected the facility to the pier on the Potomac River. OAG will re-open Piney Point Creek to local boaters and using the site for manned and unmanned systems test and evaluation and private sea-plane base.

“This is more than an investment in infrastructure — it’s an investment in the future of St. Mary’s County,” said Robert Hicks, CEO, Offshore Aviation Group (OAG). “We are honoring Piney Point’s legacy as a WWII naval test site while ensuring it remains a centerpiece for innovation, jobs, and leadership in unmanned technology.”

Reviving a Historic Legacy – The Piney Point site served as a torpedo test facility and naval aviation base during World War II. Offshore Aviation’s plan includes:

Expanding commercial manufacturing of OAG’s 16 type, model, series Unmanned Systems to the site.

Re-opening the runway and working with St. Mary’s County, the Maryland Aviation Administration (MAA), and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to establish a private use airport to support commercial manufacturing, test and evaluation, and maintenance.

Building commercial hangars for defense contractors and universities for dedicated airspace and sea space for unmanned systems testing.

Revitalizing the boat launch and 1200-foot industrial pier to serve Offshore Aviation’s growing fleet of Offshore Supply Vessels, strengthening the region’s maritime and logistics capabilities.

Creating a partnership with local organizations such as the Paul Hall Center and the Friends of the St. Clements Island and Piney Point Museums to support community events and potentially collaborate on a water taxi project and development of a World War II heritage museum focusing on the US Naval Torpedo Test Squadron history.

Partnerships for the Future – Offshore Aviation will collaborate with the State of Maryland, U.S. Navy, Federal Government, contractors, military training units, and technology partners to ensure St. Mary’s County remains at the forefront of unmanned systems innovation. This initiative builds upon the region’s established defense ecosystem between Dahlgren Surface Warfare Center and Pax River Naval Air Station and reinforces Piney Point as a hub where aviation, maritime, and technology intersect.

A Commitment to Innovation and Community – By combining historical preservation with modern infrastructure, Offshore Aviation aims to create new opportunities for high-technology employment, workforce development, and industry growth in Piney Point. The project demonstrates the company’s long-term commitment to both Maryland’s economy and the nation’s defense readiness.

About Offshore Aviation Group (OAG) – Offshore Aviation Group is a veteran-owned Maryland-based company specializing in maritime services, unmanned aerial systems, and warfighter training. With a growing fleet of Offshore Supply Vessels and vast expertise supporting defense and commercial clients, OAG is committed to advancing America’s maritime and unmanned systems capabilities.

