CH-53K Program Enters Multi-Year Procurement Contract with Sikorsky

A five-year, multi-year procurement (MYP) contract was signed Sept. 26 between the Department of Defense (DOD) and Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, for a maximum of 99 CH-53K King Stallion heavy lift helicopters. The contract, which at maximum quantity is valued at approximately $10.9 billion, will provide $1.5 billion in savings from 2025-2029.

The CH-53K program is critical to the Marine Corps’ strategic plan. It is replacing the CH-53E Super Stallion as the only marinized heavy-lift rotary-wing aircraft in the U.S. defense inventory.

“This multi-year procurement is key to mitigating program costs,” said Col. Kate Fleeger, Program Manager, H-53 Heavy Lift Helicopters (PMA-261) Program Office. “The contract allows Sikorsky to take advantage of a long-term, stable demand signal and bundle purchase orders from suppliers to achieve better pricing. That savings is then passed on to the government.”



Multi-year procurement is one of several contracting authorities that Congress permits the use of in specific circumstances. Multi-year contracting is used in lieu of typical annual contracts and is predicated on significant savings and/or improved industrial stability. MYP contracts require congressional approval for each use, with the specific criteria required, by statute, for MYP awards.

“By committing to long-term contracts, we are rebuilding our military and helping to revive our defense industrial base,” said Fleeger. “Ultimately, the multi-year procurement will reduce both cost and schedule risk in the fielding of the CH-53K to the fleet.”

Long-term, MYP contracts provide stability to industrial partners and incentivize investment in personnel, process improvement activities, facilities, and equipment needed for uninterrupted production for the contract period of performance. It also allows the program to improve production efficiency and eliminate the costly administrative burden of annual contracts.

“This contract will provide dependable delivery to the fleet and predictable timelines for transition from the CH-53E to the CH-53K,” said Fleeger.

There are currently 20 CH-53K aircraft in operation with the U.S. Marine Corps. The CH-53K King Stallion program is on track for its first Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) deployment in FY27.

PMA-261 manages the cradle to grave procurement, development, support, fielding and disposal of the entire family of H-53 heavy lift helicopters.