Lexington Park Man Arrested on Gun and Assault Charges Following Disturbance

At around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to an establishment located in the 22000 block of Three Notch Road in Lexington Park for the report of a disturbance between several individuals and a subject with a gun.

When deputies arrived, they did not find anyone involved in the reported disturbance. A short time later, however, a group of individuals returned to the scene and told deputies they were the victims of an alleged assault in which a man broke the rear passenger window of their vehicle and pointed a firearm at them.

Deputies canvassed the area and located a vehicle matching the description provided by the victims. A traffic stop was conducted, and a loaded handgun was recovered during the investigation.

The suspect, identified as Lonnell Belcher, 49, of Lexington Park, was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown. Belcher was charged with the following:

Three counts of first-degree assault

Three counts of second-degree assault

Two counts of knowingly transporting a handgun on public roadways

Two counts of carrying a loaded handgun on or about their person

Use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and a crime of violence

Malicious destruction of property