Police Investigating Assault in Lexington Park, 68-Year-Old Victim Flown to Trauma Center

On Thursday, October 2, 2025, Emergency medical services were dispatched to the 21700 block of Tulagi Place in Lexington Park, after a Maryland State Trooper located a man laying in the parking lot with injuries to the head.

A short time later, the Trooper further advised the man was bleeding profusely and was semi-conscious, with bystanders reporting he was assaulted.

Additional units responded to the scene and began investigating the assault. Police were also able to obtain video from the Royal Farms which reportedly showed the suspect.

Emergency medical services consulted with an area trauma center due to the victims injuries and loss of consciousness.

The ambulance transported the 68-year-old male to the St. Mary’s County Airport to meet Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 2, who transported the patient to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center with serious injuries believed to be non-life-threatening.

The assault is under investigation. It is unknown if any arrests were made. Updates will be provided as they become available.