UPDATE: Callaway Man Held on No Bond After Assaulting 68-Year-Old Victim, Sending Him to Trauma Center

UPDATE 10/10/2025: Maryland State Trooper Kelsey was driving in the area of the Elmer Brown Freedom Park, located at 21725 Tulagi Place, Lexington Park, MD when he observed an unconscious male laying in the street.

The victim was found to have sustained an injury to the back of the head.

Investigation revealed that De’aune Nathan Clybourne, 31 of Callaway, MD struck the victim, causing him to fall.

Deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office located Clybourne in the area. Clybourne was arrested and transported to the St. Mary’s County Detention Center where he was charged with First Degree Assault and Second Degree Assault.

A male witness told Trooper Kelsey that he observed Clybourne strike the victim following an argument. A juvenile witness also reported seeing the suspect walk up to the victim and strike him, causing the man to fall. The juvenile later positively identified Clybourne at a nearby liquor store, noting he recognized him by his face and hairstyle.

The victim was later airlifted to Capitol Regional Medical Center due to the seriousness of his injuries. According to court documents, when questioned, Clybourne declined to speak about the incident but stated he had gone to Royal Farms to change clothes and ran after noticing someone following him.

In the second and unrelated incident, Clybourne was arrested by a deputy from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at the same location, Royal Farms on Tulagi Place. He was taken into custody due to an active bench warrant. During a search, authorities say they discovered a small white rock-like substance in his pocket. Based on training and experience, the deputy identified the substance as crack cocaine.

Clybourne was charged with one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance not cannabis. The search and arrest took place shortly after the alleged assault.

In the assault case, Clybourne is being held without bond. In the drug possession case, he was released on an unsecured personal bond of $1,500 the same day.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled in both cases. The assault case is set for October 27, 2025, and the CDS possession trial is scheduled for November 18, 2025, in St. Mary’s District Court.



