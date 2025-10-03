Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park Opens New Orienteering Course

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces the unveiling of a new orienteering course at Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park in Dunkirk. The course was designed by Eagle Scout Seamus Casada of Troop 789.

An orienteering course is a mapped route that guides participants through a series of checkpoints called controls, which participants must find using a map and compass. It is a sport that combines navigation, physical activity and decision-making. The goal is to complete the course by visiting all controls in the correct order, typically in the shortest time.

This beginner-friendly course features seven control markers at fixed locations throughout the park. Participants can view the course map at the starting point near Field 1, where a QR code will allow them to download a copy to their mobile device.

For those who prefer to print a copy or to prepare in advance, the map is available on the Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park webpage at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/TheMap.

Ward Farm Recreation & Nature Park is located at 10455 Ward Road in Dunkirk, and is open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. For more information, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/WardFarm.

