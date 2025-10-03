Calvert Marine Museum Hosting FREE 47th Annual Patuxent River Appreciation Day

The Calvert Marine Museum will host the 47th annual Patuxent River Appreciation Day (PRAD) on Saturday, Oct. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., continuing a tradition that began in 1978.

The free festival is one of Southern Maryland’s longest-running traditions, offering family fun, live music and a celebration of the river.

PRAD promises a full day of fun, including toy boat building, free museum admission, boat rides, crafts, and art vendors. Food vendors will offer a variety of options, with beer, wine, and orange crushes available for purchase from Calvert Crabs.

Entertainment Lineup at the Waterside Pavilion:

10:30 to 11:30 a.m. — Big Tribe

Noon to 1 p.m. — Jay Armsworthy

1:30 to 2:30 p.m. — Some Assembly

3 to 4 p.m. — Groove Span

Throughout the museum grounds, dozens of nonprofit and community groups will showcase their work to protect and celebrate the Patuxent River. Visitors can explore interactive exhibits, demonstrations on oyster farming and native plants, a petting zoo, and more.

At the Drum Point Lighthouse and boat basin, families can take part in toy boat building and enjoy free cruises aboard the Wm. B. Tennison, Draketail, and Poe Skiff. Guests may also try rowboats, pedal boats, and remote-control sailboats.

Inside the museum, visitors can create a hands-on recycle craft, explore exhibits and shop for Chesapeake-inspired gifts in the Museum Store. Families can also meet the museum’s North American river otters, Chessie Grace and Calvert.

PRAD is a testament to the community’s commitment to preserving the Patuxent River and celebrating its vital role in our quality of life. PRAD is presented by the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners, the Calvert Marine Museum and community partners committed to preserving the Patuxent River and supporting local environmental programs.

Proud participant in Museums for All.