Human Remains Found at Piscataway Stream Valley Park Ruled Homicide, Police Seeking Information

Prince George’s County Police Department Homicide Unit detectives are investigating a homicide after human remains were located at a park in Fort Washington in July of 2025.

Extensive efforts are underway to identify the victim. A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

On July 23, 2025, while assisting Montgomery County Police with a missing persons investigation, what appeared to be possible human remains were located during a search of Piscataway Stream Valley Park.

The remains were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME). The OCME has now ruled the case a homicide.

Detectives are working to identify a suspect(s) and a motive.

Anyone with information on this case who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective may call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 25-0028939.