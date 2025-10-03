St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services Health and Wellness Fair in California on Friday, October 10th

The St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services is pleased to announce that the 2025 Community Health & Wellness Fair will be held on Friday, Oct. 10, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at the University of Maryland – Southern Maryland, located at 44219 Airport Road in California, MD.

This year’s screenings will include body composition, glucose, skin cancer, hearing, vision, and blood pressure. The Pharmacy at PJ Bean will be providing flu and COVID-19 vaccinations, among other services, at no cost

Sound bath sessions will be provided by Whole Soul Wellness Riverside. Please note, sound baths may not be suitable for individuals with pacemakers or other electronic implants, certain forms of epilepsy, or conditions that may trigger sound-induced seizures.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Health Department will be on-site to collect medications, including diabetic supplies such as needles, lancets, and EpiPens.

Presentations this year include:

Estate Planning & Trusts – Presented by: Brian Ritter, Esq. Ritter Elder Law & Estate Planning at 9:30 a.m.

Food for Thought & Moves that Matter: Outsmarting Cognitive Decline – Presented by: Ciara Hoover, LCPC and Veronica Rivers, LCSW-C., Inner Peace Therapeutic Services, LLC at 10:45 a.m.

Caring for the Caregiver: The Critical Role of Self-Care – Presented by: Dr. Deon Little, University of Maryland Extension at 1:00 p.m.

The Department of Aging & Human Services thanks the many sponsors that support this event, including The Pharmacy at PJ Bean, St. Mary’s County Recreation and Parks – Museum Division, Morningside House of St. Charles, Cedar Lane Senior Living Community, Mid Atlantic Skin Surgery Institute, Asbury Solomons, Green Acres Nursing & Rehabilitation, The Pinnacle for Mental Health & Human Relations, Edward Jones, Charlotte Hall Veterans Home, and Harmony at Waldorf.

Do you want to skip the registration line? Register online at www.stmaryscountymd.gov/aging/healthfair/! Online registrants will be eligible for a special prize! Online registration closes at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 9.

This event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Nicoletta Pollice, Community Programs & Outreach Division Manager, at 301-475-4200, ext. 1074, or email [email protected]