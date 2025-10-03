70-Year-Old Port Tobacco Man Indicted and Charged with Over 100 Counts of Possession of Child Pornography

Late last year, detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division received a notification from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding a cyber tip that indicated someone in Charles County was downloading child pornography.

Detectives initiated an investigation and subsequently identified a suspect, Jack Eugene Fullerton, 70, of Port Tobacco.

A search warrant was obtained and served at Fullerton’s residence. As a result of the search and after a tedious review of digital evidence recovered, the CCSO’s digital forensics examiners uncovered more than 10,000 images of child pornography on Fullerton’s electronic devices.

The case was presented to a Charles County Grand Jury, and on September 26, Fullerton was indicted on charges of knowingly accessing and viewing child pornography and more than 100 counts of possession of child pornography.

Judicial Services received the indictment and began looking for the suspect, who had since moved to Mechanicsville. On October 1, members of the CCSO’s Warrant Unit located Fullerton and arrested him.

He was transported to the Charles County Detention Center. Less than 24 hours later on October 2nd, 2025, a judge ordered that Fullerton could be released on electronic monitoring.

Anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Fullerton is urged to contact Det. J. Smith at 301-609-6479. The investigation is ongoing,