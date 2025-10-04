Waldorf Man Arrested in Charles County with Loaded Gun, PCP, Cocaine, Fentanyl, and Cannabis During Arrest

Trevon Deshawn Chisley, 30, of Waldorf, has been arrested and charged with more than 20 criminal counts related to drug trafficking and firearms possession after detectives with the Charles County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on September 24, 2025.

According to court documents, investigators with the Narcotics Enforcement Section had been conducting an ongoing investigation into suspected drug distribution activities. On the day of the arrest, detectives served a search warrant in the 2400 block of Crain Highway in Waldorf, where they located Chisley and took him into custody behind his vehicle in a business parking lot.

Upon arrest, Chisley informed detectives that he had a gun in his waistband. Officers recovered a loaded Smith & Wesson .40 caliber handgun, which Chisley confirmed had “one in the head,” a slang phrase indicating a live round was chambered. Investigators noted that Chisley is prohibited from possessing firearms due to multiple prior convictions, including a 2022 felony drug offense.

A black crossbody bag found on Chisley’s person contained multiple controlled substances. Subsequent searches of his vehicle uncovered a large quantity of illegal drugs, including:

Approximately 463 grams of suspected Phencyclidine (PCP), valued at over $13,000

Approximately 498 grams of suspected cannabis, valued at nearly $10,000

Approximately 50 grams of crack cocaine, valued at $10,000

Approximately 35 grams of cocaine hydrochloride, valued at $7,000

Approximately 55 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, and

A mix of fentanyl pills and powder, valued around $900

Additionally, detectives seized nearly $2,400 in cash, two cell phones, multiple digital scales, packaging materials, and equipment believed to be used for drug production, including unused glass vials, an eye dropper, a Pyrex measuring cup with cocaine residue, and materials associated with making “dippers”—cigarettes dipped in PCP.

Chisley is now facing 22 charges, including:

Possession with intent to distribute cocaine, PCP, psilocybin, fentanyl, and cannabis

Possession of drug manufacturing equipment

Firearm and ammunition possession by a felon

Firearm possession in relation to a drug trafficking crime

Carrying a loaded handgun on person and in vehicle

According to the charging documents, officers recovered evidence supporting both the distribution and manufacture of narcotics. Detectives noted that the amount and packaging of drugs, as well as the presence of tools like scales and cutting agents, indicated intent to distribute.

Chisley’s initial court appearance occurred on September 25, 2025, before Judge Patrick J. Devine. The court ordered him held without bond at the Charles County Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 24, 2025, in Charles County District Court.

