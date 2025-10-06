UPDATE: Waldorf Teen Charged with First-Degree Murder After Admitting to Fatally Stabbing Stepfather

UPDATE 10/6/2025: Sean Michael Smith, 18, of Waldorf, has been charged with first-degree murder and multiple related offenses following the fatal stabbing of his stepfather during a domestic dispute at their home on October 3, 2025.

According to court documents filed in Charles County District Court, deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 9-1-1 call made around 8:43 p.m. by Smith, who reported that he had stabbed his stepfather during an argument. Officers located Smith a few houses away from the residence on Orkney Place and detained him without incident.

Upon entering the home, officers found the victim, identified in court records as 45-year-old, Damian Hodges, lying on the garage floor with a stab wound to the upper body. Life-saving measures were initiated by officers and EMS personnel, but the victim was pronounced dead at 9:11 p.m. at the scene.

A witness in the home told detectives that she saw both Sean Smith and Damian Hodges in the garage during the altercation. She stated that she heard them arguing and saw Smith retreat into the residence. When he returned, the witness reported, “he was holding a knife.” She said Smith approached Hodges, and the two began to tussle before Smith stabbed him. She also said she observed Hodges bleeding while he remained in the garage.

Smith was taken to the Charles County Detention Center, where he was advised of his Miranda and Advice of Rights. He agreed to speak with detectives and gave a detailed account of what had occurred. According to court documents, Smith stated that he and his stepfather “got into a verbal and physical fight in the garage,” during which Hodges “struck me in the face multiple times with a closed fist.” Smith said he then “retreated into the residence and retrieved a knife from the kitchen, which is located on the level above the garage.” Upon returning to the garage, Smith said he “displayed the knife to Damian,” who responded by saying, “you’re not going to use that knife.” Smith told detectives that Hodges punched him again with a closed fist, and “then I stabbed him in the chest one time.” He stated that he then called 9-1-1 and requested an ambulance. Smith also told officers that he “took the knife I used and threw it inside of a trash can.”

The following day, investigators executed a search and seizure warrant at the residence. A blue-handled knife was recovered from a black trash can in the garage, lying on top of trash bags. Detectives noted that the knife matched the description provided by Smith, who had identified it as the weapon used in the stabbing. Smith was positively identified through his Maryland driver’s license.

Smith has been formally charged with five offenses: first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and reckless endangerment. He appeared before a judicial officer on October 4, 2025, and was advised of his charges and right to counsel. He was represented remotely at the initial appearance by court-appointed attorney Richard Rudasill. Smith was ordered held without bond. A bail review hearing will be held on October 6, 2025, and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 28, 2025, at the Charles County District Court in La Plata.

The investigation is ongoing, and detectives are encouraging anyone with information about the case to contact Detective J. Smith at 301-609-6479. Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous may contact Charles County Crime Solvers by calling 1-866-411-TIPS, submitting tips online at www.charlescountycrimesolvers.com , or using the P3Intel mobile app.

