Arson at California IHOP Under Investigation, No Injuries and Minimal Damage Reported

On Saturday, October 4, 2025, at approximately 4:52 p.m., firefighters from Bay District and Hollywood Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the IHOP located at 45138 Worth Avenue in California, for the reduced structure fire assignment.

The 911 caller was an employee reporting a fire in the bathroom which was now out.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to find the building evacuated and upon entering the restaurant, a small fire, which had been extinguished, was located in the men’s bathroom.

Firefighters confirmed the fire was out and reported it was intentionally set, and requested police and the Maryland State Fire Marshal to respond and investigate.

No injuries were reported the damage was contained to the men’s bathroom stalls.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

