Joshua Paul Dudley, 41, of Quechee, VT, (formerly of Westminster, MD) passed away on September 14, 2025.

Born on May 25, 1984, in Cheverly, MD, he is the son of James Carroll Dudley and Deborah LeAnn (nee: Austin) Dudley.

In 1994, Josh moved to St. Mary’s from Glenn Dale, MD with his family. He grew up surrounded by a loving family with strong values. He is a 2002 graduate of Leonardtown High School. He earned his associate’s degree from the College of Southern Maryland. He took courses at Salisbury University and Bismark State University in Electrical Power management and went on to build a career in the electrical industry for the past twelve years, as a distribution designer with TRC (The Reliability Company), where his dedication and skill did not go unnoticed.

He was an avid baseball player, playing for the Babe Ruth league where he was the MVP. In high school he played football and baseball. After high school he played for “The Wave” and was the team captain. He enjoyed spending time on the water, swimming, fishing and crabbing. He also played golf for fun. He enjoyed cheering on the Washington Redskins, Washington Capitals, and Baltimore Orioles.

Josh is survived by his loving parents, James and Deborah Dudley; his sisters, Deborah Gail Dudley of Lexington Park, MD, and Maggie Lynne Dudley (Mike) of Hollywood, MD; and his beloved nieces and nephew, Avery Dean, Henry “Mikey” Dean, and Emory “Emmie” Dean. He is preceded in death by his sister, Kendra LeAnn Dudley Armold. He will also be deeply missed by extended family, friends, and all who knew him.

Family will receive friends on Friday, September 26, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., with a service held at 6:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Graveside Service will be Tuesday, September 30, 2025, at 1:00 p.m. at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, Maryland.

Serving as pallbearers will be his father, James Dudley and his friends: Mike Hall, Thomas Maddox, Kingsley Nwachu, Jimmy Young, and Albert “Dink” Dennison. Honorary pallbearers will be his mother, Deborah Dudley and sister, Maggie Dudley.

Memorial contributions may be made in Josh’s name to a charity of your choice.

Joshua’s kindness, humor, and love will live on forever in the hearts of all who were blessed to know and love him.

