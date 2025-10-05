Barbara Ellen Clements of Callaway, Maryland, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, September 20, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Barbara was born on March 26, 1939, in Evansville, Indiana, to William G. Waters and Martha E. Waters. She was the eldest of two children and adored her younger brother, Billy Wayne Waters.

On June 9, 1957, Barbara married the love of her life, Albert F. Clements. Together, they built a beautiful life and raised seven children—three sons and four daughters. Early in their marriage, the family lived in Prince George’s County, Maryland, where Barbara devoted herself to being a full-time homemaker. In 1971, they moved to St. Mary’s County, Maryland, where their youngest child was born. Barbara and Albert were blessed to celebrate 65 wonderful years of marriage.

Barbara was an active and caring member of her community. Shortly after settling in St. Mary’s County, she became an Avon representative, visiting homes and forming lasting friendships with neighbors. Later, she worked at 1-Hour Martinizing Cleaners in Lexington Park, where she met many people, including members of the Blue Angels, who brought in their uniforms for cleaning—a memory she cherished.

Barbara eventually joined the staff at the St. Mary’s College bookstore, working alongside her youngest daughter, and later served as secretary at Green Holly School with St. Mary’s County Public Schools. She was respected and loved by her colleagues and retired after fifteen years of dedicated service.

A devout Christian, Barbara had an unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. She loved reading the Bible and uplifting books, attending church, worshiping, and fellowshipping with her church family. Her greatest wish was for all of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren to know and love the Lord.

Barbara was a deeply giving and creative person. She had a passion for crocheting and sewing, often making baby blankets for new families and clothing for her children when they were young. She also enjoyed shopping and was always up for a trip to the mall.

Barbara is survived by her loving children: Karen Sariego, Stephen Clements (Karen), Susan Nice (Dan), Christine Reaves (Joe), Christopher Clements (Brandy), Ellen Silvati (Steve), and William Clements (Faith). She also leaves behind fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Albert; brother, Billy Wayne Waters; and her granddaughter, Kimberly Sariego.

Barbara’s legacy is one of faith, love, and generosity. She will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

There will be a funeral service held on October 4, 2025 at 2:00pm at Faith Bible Church, 26325 Three Notch Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Burial will be at a later date at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to St. Mary’s County Hospice, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD, 20650.

Condolences to the family may be left at [email protected].

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A. Leonardtown, MD.