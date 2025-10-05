Ethlyn Williams “Kitty” Carroll, 74, of Mechanicsville, MD passed away peacefully on September 22, 2025, at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital.

Born on December 18, 1950, in Washington D.C. “Kitty” was the beloved 2nd daughter of the late Herbert Williams, Sr. and Helen Williams. She dedicated her life to serving in ministry, writing poetry, traveling the world and furthering her education in travel and ministry related studies.

Ethlyn “Kitty” was a graduate from travel school which afforded her the opportunity to become a licensed travel agent and travel the world. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, more so with her grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

Ethlyn is a graduate of Anacostia High School. She became an employee of the Bureau of National Affairs, Inc as an Editor at 18 years old and was employed there for more than 20 years. Afterwards, Ethlyn became an entrepreneur, opening her own travel agency for 5 years. In 2009 she published her first book, “Poems from the Heart”. Ethlyn then worked for the State Department as a Passport Specialist until her retirement in 2012. On July 9, 2011, she married the love of her life, Gary Leonard Carroll, Sr. in Washington D.C. Together they celebrated over 14 wonderful years of marriage. She is a member of Ritchie Baptist Church in Upper Marlboro, MD. When serving in ministry, Ethlyn “Kitty” served in ministries such as the Willing Workers Ministry (FBCG), Widows/Widowers Ministry (FBCG), Share Food Program (New Mt Olive Baptist), Dance Ministry (Ritchie Baptist), Share Food Program (Ritchie Baptist), and Prayer Breakfasts (Ritchie Baptist). In June 2019, Ethlyn “Kitty” received her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Biblical Studies from Potomac River Bible Institute.

In addition to her husband, Gary, Kitty is survived by her daughters, Michelle James and Marcia Davis-Lombre ; step-sons: Gary Carroll, Gerald Carroll, and Gregory Carroll (Christina); siblings: Lauretta Grier, Steven Williams, Herbert Williams, Jr. (Linda), and Betty Cade; seven grandchildren: Susan (Micah), Taylor, Jessica, Janessa, Da’Naya, Brooklynn, and Da’Kori; her great-granddaughter, Naomi; an extended family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Patoy Adriano Lombre, Sr.; 5 brothers-in-law and 5 sisters-in-law.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, October 11, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Edward Capers, Jr. at 12:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Interment will be held later at Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.

