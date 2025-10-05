Clarence Elimer Bush, age 85, of Leonardtown, Maryland, transitioned peacefully to the next life after death on September 17, 2025.

Born on April 10, 1940, to the late James A. Bush and Bernardine Dent Bush, Clarence was raised in St. Mary’s County alongside his siblings in the St. Joseph’s projects of Oakville, Maryland. During his early years, Clarence was cared for by Bernard and Annie Bankins. He received his education through St. Mary’s County Public Schools, attending Banneker Elementary and graduating from Banneker High School on June 6, 1958.

After high school, Clarence moved to Baltimore, Maryland, with the Kennedy family and began his career as a lab technician at Johns Hopkins University. In the early 1960s, he relocated to Los Angeles, California, settling in West Hollywood with a view overlooking downtown LA. There, he continued his work as a lab technician at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

Clarence had a quiet spirit and enjoyed solitude, often accompanied by the smooth sounds of jazz and a glass of wine. He welcomed visits from family, including his brother George, who fondly remembers sharing oxtails and good times during a visit in 1982 while completing his drafting degree.

Despite his love for California, Clarence always returned home for the holidays, bringing joy, laughter, and dancing to family gatherings—especially at his sister Della Smith’s house. In 2019, Clarence returned permanently to St. Mary’s County, where he worked at McKay’s for several years.

Clarence leaves behind cherished memories for his siblings: Thomas B. Bush (Helen), George W. Bush, Catherine A. Smith (Robert), and Margaret T. Moore (William); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, James A. Bush and Bernardine Dent Bush, and siblings: James A. Bush, Anna L. Baker, Martha M. Carter, Cleveland T. Fenwick, James L. Bush, John K. Bush, Ethel C. Young, Bennie Bush, Aline Bush, Helen Cole, and Flossie (Pauline) Baker.

Clarence will be remembered for his gentle nature, love of music, and the quiet strength he carried throughout his life.

Family will receive friends and family on October 6, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. with a memorial service at 12:00 p.m. all at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.

Condolence to the family may be left at www.brinsfieldsfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.