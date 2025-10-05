Margaret Elizabeth Deal, 80, passed away on September 24, 2025. On July 9, 1945, Margaret was born in Washington, DC, to the late Milton and Pearl Houser.

She worked as an Activities Assistant at Charlotte Hall Veterans Home and Calvert County Nursing Center for a total of 15 years.

On January 8, 1992, Margaret was married to Owen Deal. She was blessed with four children: Charles “Chuck” Rimer III, of Lusby, MD, Janice Blackistone of Abell, MD, Paula Stansbury of St. Inigoes, MD, and Sharon “Becky” Swann of Mechanicsville, MD.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents. She leaves behind her cherished husband, children, brother Harry Houser from California, MD, brother James “Jimmy” Houser from Alexandria, VA, sister Ruth Thorne of Charlotte Hall, MD, grandchildren Richard “Ricky” Marquardt, Michael Blackistone, Aaron Stansbury, and Amanda Mears, along with two great-grandchildren.

On Wednesday, October 1, 2025, the family will welcome friends for a visitation from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM. The service will begin at 11:00 AM at Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., located at 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Following the service, interment will take place at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4111 Pennsylvania Avenue, Suitland, MD 20752.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.