David Allen Stewart, 85, of Lexington Park, MD, passed away peacefully at home on September 19, 2025, with his loving family by his side.

Born on August 30, 1940, in Leonardtown, MD to the late Ronald Stewart and Madeleine Dameron Stewart.

David was raised in Dameron, MD graduating from St. Michael’s School in 1955 and St. Mary’s Ryken in ‘59. During high school he earned the Eagle Scout Award through Boy Scouts of America. After high school he attended St. Mary’s Seminary Junior College (St. Mary’s College of Maryland) graduating in 1961. With the urging of his uncles, Allen Dameron and Richard Effler, he took the test to enter the Pax Plan, which made it possible for him to attend the University of Maryland graduating in ’67 with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. In 1967 he married the love of his life, Marsha Leigh (nee: Thompson) Stewart at the University of Maryland Chapel in College Park, MD. Together they celebrated 44 wonderful years of marriage before her passing in September 2011. David worked as an electrical engineer for over 36 dedicated years at NAS- Patuxent River, Rotary Wing and STRIKE, before his retirement in 1996.

His hobbies included singing in the choir, waterfowl hunting, muskrat trapping, bird watching, fishing and crabbing, and playing poker. He was a fan of the Baltimore Colts and Baltimore Orioles. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Michael’s Catholic Church and Holy Face Catholic Church. He was happiest when he was at home spending time with his family

David is survived by his children: David Lee Stewart of Hurricane, WV, Margaret Ann Stewart of California, MD and Sean C. Stewart of Lexington Park, MD; his sister, Margaret “Peggy” Childs of Las Vegas, NV; nephew, Chris Childs of Las Vegas, NV; and extended family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Marsha Leigh, brother, Ronald “Skippy” Stewart and sister, Bertile Owen.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a Funeral Service celebrated by Reverend Scott Holmer at 2:00 p.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. He will be buried with his late wife at Holy Face Catholic Church Cemetery in a private service at a later date.

In lieu of flower’s memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael’s Catholic School, 16560 Three Notch Rd, Ridge, MD 20680.

