Mary Hart Conner, age 84, of Brandywine, Maryland, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2025, at Anne Arundel Medical Center.

Born on April 28, 1941, in Ashe County, North Carolina, Mary was the beloved daughter of the late Onnie Ray and Opal Perry Hart. She dedicated many years of her life to her career as a bookbinder at Fontana Lithograph, where her commitment to excellence and uplifting spirit left a lasting impact on her colleagues.

Mary found joy in community, companionship, and the simple pleasures of life. She loved fishing, dancing, and meeting up with her friends at the Chicken Cluckers, where she was known for her warm smile and easy laughter. She was also an active member of the American Legion, the Moose Club, and the Ladies Auxiliary. She deeply valued her friendships, which were a constant source of happiness throughout her life.

On December 26, 1957, Mary married the love of her life, the late Fletcher Lewis Conner. Together, they raised three children: Robert Lewis Conner of Annapolis, MD; Michael Edward Conner of Waldorf, MD; and the late Marilyn Jeanette Conner.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, daughter, parents, and her brothers: Charles Douglas Hart, Darryl Hart, Coy Hart, and Earl Hart.

She is survived by her sons, Robert (Cyndi) and Michael (Rebecca); her sister, Martha Hart Gullion of Chilhowie, VA; five beloved grandchildren: Danny Cheseldine (Valerie), Niki Jeffries (Jeff), Caitlin Tarleton (Ryan), Devin Parent (Charlie), and Emily Conner; and nine cherished great-grandchildren who brought joy and pride to her life.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced. Family and friends will be welcomed to honor and remember Mary’s life and legacy.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, Maryland.