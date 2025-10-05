On September 29, 2025, James “Jimmy” Edward Johnson, Sr., 75, passed away surrounded by loved ones. Jimmy was born on December 16, 1949, to the late George and Dorothy Johnson.

Jimmy served with pride in the United States Army until his honorable discharge in 1972. Throughout his military career, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Good Conduct Medal, and the Marksman qualification with the M-16.

In 1973, Jimmy married Debra at Holy Angels Church, Avenue, MD. The two were blessed with four children: Kimberly Latham (Mike), of Chaptico, MD; James Johnson, Jr., of Charlotte Hall, MD; Tiffany Johnson of Mechanicsville, MD; and Melinda Johnson, who predeceased her father.

Jimmy cherished the moments he spent watching his grandson compete alongside his son-in-law, Mike, at the Potomac Speedway in Budds Creek, MD. He found great joy in sports and was actively engaged in coaching at Mother Catherine Spalding. Always willing to lend a hand, Jimmy was there to support anyone in need.

Jimmy was predeceased by his parents, wife Debra Ann Johnson, and daughter Melinda A. Johnson. He is survived by his three children and will be greatly missed.

A graveside service with military honors will be held on Monday, October 6, 2025, at 11:00 am, officiated by Deacon William Kyte at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Helen, MD 20635.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.