Jason Todd Willett, of Port Tobacco, Maryland, passed away suddenly on September 22, 2025, at the age of 59.

Born on April 7, 1966, in La Plata, Maryland, Jason was the son of Frederic Wayne Willett and Cecelia Diana Willett (Cooksey). A lifelong resident of Southern Maryland, Jason was known for his hardworking spirit and quiet strength. He worked for many years as a small engine mechanic and later became a farm hand, careers that suited his practical skills and deep connection to the land and machinery.

Jason enjoyed watching NASCAR. He poured his heart into working on cars and found pure thrill in drag racing. He will be remembered for his steady presence, humble nature, and love for his family.

He is survived by his three children: Jake Willett of Maryland, and Joshua Willett and Johanna Willett of West Virginia. He is also mourned by his sisters, Dana Willett and Anita Willett Haynes, both of Maryland as well as a host of loving nieces and nephews.

Jason will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

A celebration of life will be held at Encounter Christian Center, Charlotte Hall, Maryland from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.