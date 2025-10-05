Robert Atwell Basil, Jr., 92, a lifelong resident of Annapolis, Maryland, died on September 17, 2025. He was born on January 12, 1933, in Annapolis, Maryland to Robert A. Basil, Sr. and Marie Bembe Basil. Robert graduated from Annapolis High School in 1951 and served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. In 1957 he married Norma Kepley.

Robert worked 40 years for the Great Atlantic and Pacific Tea Company (A&P), starting as a bagger, then working in every department of the store and eventually becoming manager and then a district manager. In 1976, after 19 years at A&P he retired and worked for 10 years at R.M.I. Brokers.

Robert had a great sense of humor, kind disposition, high moral character, intense attention to detail, and never-sit-still approach to life. For 28 years he was a dedicated and active member of the United Church of Christ of Annapolis (UCCA). He served many roles at UCCA, including as chair of the board of trustees, member of the church council, building and grounds, fundraising and social events, and finances. He was especially proud of his work with the Cornerstone Counseling Center, making the hands-on materials for the children’s Sunday School lessons, mentoring children, and sharing his love of painting with children. He loved to paint, dance, and show his Irish Setters at dog shows.

He was affectionately known as grandpa to two families who “adopted” him and who he “adopted” as he considered Anja and Mia Jocic and Lilian, Meredith, and James Rizek his grandchildren. He loved to share words of wisdom and quotes about life with them. He also gave and received much love and care from Davorka Djukic Jocic and Anita Horn Rizek.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Barbara Basil Smith, brother Frank N. Basil, Sr., and wife of 52 years, Norma Kepley Basil. He is survived by his sister-in-law Anna Basil, his nephews Frank N. Basil, Jr. and Robert T. Basil, niece Allison Owens, and other extended family.

The Rev. Dr. Joseph E. Glaze will preside at a graveside service celebrating the life of Robert on November 28, 2025, at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens, 1911 Forest Drive, Annapolis, Maryland. Contributions may be made in his memory to a charitable organization of your choice.

Whether he was known as Robert, Bob, Uncle Robert, Mr. Basil, or Grandpa, he will be deeply missed, and his memory will live on in all those who knew him. All is well with his soul.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

