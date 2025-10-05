Thelma Jeanne Osborne, 88, of Mechanicsville, MD, passed away on September 25, 2025. She was born on October 15, 1936, in Maryland to the late Robert and Alberta Jenkins.

For more than 54 years, Thelma served as a crossing guard for law enforcement. Her unwavering commitment to safety within her community was truly admirable. Day after day, regardless of the weather, she stood at her post, welcoming everyone with a friendly smile and ensuring their safe crossing of bustling streets. Her gentle and caring demeanor offered comfort, making her a cherished figure in the neighborhood.

In the summer of 1953, Thelma married the love of her life, Gordon Osborne, at the Hyattsville Catholic Church. Together, they built a life filled with love, laughter, and mutual support. They were blessed with three children, William Osborne, Gordon Osborne, Jr., and Kathy Osborne, who predeceased her mother.

Thelma was predeceased by her parents and daughter. She is survived by her beloved husband and children.

On Saturday, October 11, 2025, the family will receive friends for visitation from 10:00 am to 11:00 am, with mass at 11:00 am officiated by Father Chip Luckett at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659. Interment will follow after the service at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Immaculate Conception Church. Please send mail-in donations to:

Immaculate Conception

PO Box 166

Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.