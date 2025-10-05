Marilyn Elaine Smith, of Mechanicsville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2025, after a courageous battle with lung cancer. She was 84.

Marilyn was born on January 23, 1941, in Columbus, Georgia, to Ellis and Laverne Long (Price). After completing four years of college study, Marilyn went on to serve as a dedicated clerk and forms designer for the United States Government.

On June 6, 1959, Marilyn married M. Kenneth Smith. Together they built a home filled with love, laughter, and purpose. Their greatest joy came with the birth of their son, Timothy Kenneth Smith, who resides in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Marilyn was an avid reader, a lover of antiques, and a spirited traveler. She also pursued the martial art of Tae Kwon Do, reflecting her adventurous spirit.

She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Kenneth, her parents, Ellis and Laverne, and her brother, Ramon Long of Columbus, Georgia.

Marilyn’s memory will be forever cherished by her son, Timothy; her brother, Donald Long of Huntsville, Alabama; and by many friends and extended family who were touched by her kindness.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.