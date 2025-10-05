Charles Madison Archer, 95, passed away peacefully on September 29, 2025. Born August 2, 1930, in Towanda, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Madison and Elizabeth Archer.

Charles grew up in Monroeton, PA, and graduated from Towanda High School in 1948. Shortly after, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, where he began what would be a lifetime of service, innovation, and adventure. He attended the Aviation Electronics School in Memphis, TN, and was designated an Aviation Electronicsman. He was later assigned to Attack Squadron 15 (VA-15) at NAS Jacksonville, FL, where he served on two Mediterranean cruises.

In 1952, while serving aboard the USS Wasp, tragedy struck when the ship collided with the USS Hobson, leading to the loss of 167 sailors—an event that deeply marked his service years. In 1953, Charles transferred to the Naval Air Test Center at Patuxent River, MD, where he specialized in radar and sonobuoy testing. It was during this time that he met Margaret, who became his wife and lifelong partner.

Charles was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1955 and transitioned to civilian life, where he continued his career in aviation and defense. He worked with antenna testing and later became a Range Safety Officer and Project Coordinator at the Chesapeake Test Range. After 39 years of service, he retired from Civil Service in 1987, though he continued working for another decade as a government contractor.

In retirement, Charles pursued his many passions. He was a dedicated bicyclist, racing almost every weekend and even competing in Europe, including races in Russia and Austria. In 2011, he proudly won the Gold Medal for his age group in the Delaware Senior Olympics 20K Road Race. He was also an avid fly fisherman, a lover of jazz and big band music, and a wine enthusiast. His keen interest in collecting stamps grew into an impressive and substantial collection.

Charles is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Margaret Archer, his brother Robert Archer, and his sister Margaret Wood.

He is survived by his son Kyle Archer (Amy), his daughter Jodi Weakland (Paul), and his grandsons Ryan and William. He also leaves behind his sister Jane Kintner, his brother Tim Archer, and many other family members and friends who will cherish his memory.

Charles will be remembered as a devoted family man, a lifelong learner, and a man who approached both service and leisure with passion, integrity, and joy. His legacy of love, curiosity, and perseverance will live on in all who knew him.

Services will be announced at a later date.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.