Andrew “Andy” Lee, 37, of Prince Frederick, MD, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 16, 2025.

Andy was born on March 16, 1988, in Cheverly, Maryland. After graduating high school and exploring various career paths, he found his calling and completed the Local 26 Electrical Apprenticeship Program — a testament to his determination and work ethic.

Andy had a deep love for nature, loud music, fast cars, cold beer, and spending time with friends. He lived life with passion and spontaneity, and he was known for his sharp wit, kindness, ingenuity, and infectious energy. He brought laughter, loyalty, and light to those around him.

He is survived by his loving wife, Jessica Lee, and their cherished daughter, Raegan Lee. He also leaves behind his siblings: Charlie, Krystal, Will, Joshie, and Arianna, along with many nieces and nephews, and his parents, Deborah Hutchins and Charles Lee.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, September 29, 2025, at 11:00 AM at New Life Church, 3170 German Chapel Road, Prince Frederick, MD 20678. Repass for family and friends will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to support Andy’s family through their GoFundMe page:

👉 https://gofund.me/ef4475bac

Andy will be deeply missed, forever loved, and never forgotten.