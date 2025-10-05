Noel Albert Sampson, Jr passed away unexpectedly on September 17, 2025, at the age of 78. Noel was born on March 16, 1947, in Burlington, NJ to Noel II and Jayne Sampson. Noel grew up in New Jersey and attended college at Arkansas College (now Lyon College) where he played basketball. After college he entered the world of commercial real estate where he built many long-lasting relationships in both Maryland and Florida. Noel loved coaching his children’s sports team and he was often seen roaming the sidelines – clipboard in hand. His other love was the game of golf – a love he shared with his children (and now grandchildren).

Noel leaves behind his four children, Noel IV, Kelly (Joseph), Walter (Nicole) and Deborah (Jon); two grandchildren, Hannah and Ethan; brother, David (Ann Marie); and a wide circle of family and friends (especially Janet) that will carry on his love and laughter. Noel was preceded in death by his parents, Noel II and Jayne, as well as daughter-in-law, Deanna.

A celebration of life is currently being planned, and details will be provided once available. In lieu of flowers – we request a donation be made to the Burlington County (NJ) Animal Shelter https://friendsofbcas.org/