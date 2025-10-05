It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Richard Michael (Mickey) Sawyers, who left us on September 18, 2025 at his home. He was born on May 25, 1939, and lived a life full of warmth and love. Mickey, a beloved man whose personality was such that he never met a stranger, had a unique ability to strike up a conversation with anyone that was around him. His contagious charm made him known and loved, far and wide, to the extent that his presence was felt even outside his home state during vacations.

Mickey was a graduate of Frederick Sasser high school, Class of 1959.

He was a dedicated employee of Prince George’s County Public Schools for more than 30 years.

He was a member of Cedar Grove Methodist Church of Deale, enriching the spiritual life of the congregation with his faith and devotion.

He was also an esteemed volunteer of 30+ years at the Deale Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad, proving himself as a dedicated member of his local community.

His favorite pastimes reflected his down to earth personality, a lover for classic country music and Western films. He also loved watching game shows. Mickey’s favorite local spot was the Deale Fire Department, a place where he devoted much of his time and energy. He also loved being at home in Deale, which he considered his favorite place to be.

Mickey cherished spending time with his family and helping friends, these were the activities that brought him the most joy and satisfaction. He was passionate about his beloved dog, BudBud, and could be most often found tinkering in his shop.

Mickey was the loving husband, of 59 years, to Martha Bowen Sawyers. Together they created a home and family. Mickey was the cherished father of Michelle (Anthony)Wobbe , Michael (Tina)Sawyers, and Marty(Stephanie) Sawyers. Very proud and devoted grandfather to Ally(Dave), Amberlynn, Shawn(Megan),Aaron(Rachel), Andrew, Marty Jr, Hope(Sam),Molly, Paige, Annabell, Minas and Thanos. Great grandchildren are Brynlee, Aynslee, Roman and Riley.

A true family man at heart, Mickey cherished every moment he spent with his loved ones.

Following the burial at Lakemont Memorial Gardens a reception for family and friends will be held at the the Deale Fire Department. All are welcome to attend.