Dorothy Lindsey, our cherished mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on September 18, 2025, at the age of 88. Dorothy, affectionately known as Dot, was the heart and home of our family, and a source of unconditional love. She found joy in cherished moments with her family, classic films that brought back fond memories, and the magic of holiday traditions, especially the warmth and wonder of Christmas.

Above all, Dot’s greatest passion was for her family. As a loving wife and mother, she embraced those roles with grace and unwavering dedication. She shared 48 beautiful years of marriage with her beloved husband, Bob, who preceded her in death. Their bond was one of partnership and enduring love. She devoted her life to raising her two sons, Billy (57) and Bobby (62), instilling in them the values of independence, responsibility, and compassion. Dot was also a proud grandmother to Robert (30), Jonathan (25), Adam (16), and Charlotte (13), and a was thrilled to be a new great-grandmother to Jaxon. Additionally, she is lovingly survived by her sister and lifelong confidante, Phyllis Weeden.

Dot’s nurturing spirit and generous heart touched each of their lives in lasting ways. Known for her kindness and unwavering care, Dot brought comfort and joy to all who knew her and her memory will continue to inspire us every day. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

