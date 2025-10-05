Chris Wilcox was born on November 23, 1960, in Montgomery, Maryland, to the late Walter and Betty Wilcox. He attended William E. Peary High School before continuing his studies at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. From 1978 to 1983, he proudly served in the United States Navy and never missed a chance to cheer, “Go Navy! Beat Army!” Following his service, Chris built a long and respected career as a master plumber, dedicating more than 40 years to his trade. Though he often joked that he didn’t have many friends, he had many close acquaintances. Chris was, in truth, deeply cherished by neighbors, coworkers, and friends throughout the community. His warmth, generosity, and humor left a lasting impact on everyone who knew him.

Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Betty Wilcox, and by his brother, Gary, and sister-in-law, Joyce. He is survived by his loving wife, Shannon; his children, Bailey and Kyle; his brother, Ed, and sister-in-law, Diane; as well as many nieces and grand-nephews. He also leaves behind countless friends, neighbors, and extended family members who loved him dearly.

Chris loved spending time at the ballfields, whether cheering on softball and football games or jumping in at unexpected moments to support the players. His passion for sports was unmatched, especially for his beloved Redskins, Hail to the Redskins! Beyond being a fan, Chris was also a dedicated coach and mentor. He not only coached his teams how to play the game, but also the importance of winning and losing with grace. To him, sports were about far more than the score, he instilled in his players the values of sportsmanship, teamwork, and respect, lessons that stayed with them well beyond the field. A

Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, October 12, from 1:00–4:00 p.m. at Church by the Chesapeake. The viewing is from 1-2, a short service starting at 2, and light refreshments preceding the service. Guests are invited to honor Chris by wearing a sports jersey in tribute to his love of the game