William (Bill) Roland Harris “The Peach Man”, 76, of Lothian, Maryland, passed away on September 20, due to complications from open heart surgery.

Bill was born on November 18, 1948, to William D. and Vivian in Baltimore, Maryland. He achieved his Eagle Scout during high school. After Bill graduated from Archbishop Carroll High School, he went on to study architecture at the University of Maryland in their very first class of architecture students which included just 19. He was first in his class.

Bill started and owned several businesses in his life. W. R. Harris Construction, and then Inkwell Construction. After his successful career in construction Bill, and his soulmate and business partner, Margaret (Peg) Campanella began Harris Orchard. Their orchard was Maryland State fruit champion for 14 years. He loved providing some of the best peaches, apples, and other fruits to the community through numerous farmer’s markets and at the roadside stand on Route 4 north of Route 260.

Bill was inseparable from his soulmate Peggy. They were together for 43 years. He had many interests and hobbies including model building, HO trains, antique car restoration, building construction, and farming. He was a huge engineering and history buff. He was particularly knowledgeable about WWII history. He was an excellent marksman and hunter. On their farm he and Peg enjoyed hosting Boy Scout camping trips and hunting trips for veterans through several rehabilitation programs. He greatly enjoyed bonding with his many friends and family while hosting bonfires on the farm. Peg always referred to him as the most intelligent and capable man she had ever known. Bill was predeceased by his parents William D. and Vivian (Harris) Cook, his stepfather Walter Cook, and ex-wife Darlene Kleiner.

He is survived by his soulmate and business partner of 43 years Margaret (Peg) Campanella, his children William D. Harris (Gina), Juliet Thomas (Seth), stepchildren Charles, Kenneth, Robert, Linda, Douglas, and Anthony, and six grandchildren: Zöe, Xavier, Ada, Lena, Grant, and Hudson, siblings Barbara Lenkey (Robert), Beverly Parr (Nick), and Bonnie (Steve, deceased), step siblings Daryl Cook (Justine), Cindy Deneale (Stephen) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Viewings will be held on Friday, September 26 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Rausch Funeral Home 8325 Mt Harmony Ln, Owings, MD. There will be a funeral mass Saturday, September 27 at 12 noon at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church 8816 Chesapeake Ave. North Beach, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you please contribute to a charity or other conservative passion of your choice.