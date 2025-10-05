Barbara Moore Milor, 92, of Solomons, MD and formerly of Hyattsville, MD passed away on Saturday September 20, 2025 at the Asbury Health Care Center. Born June 26, 1933 in Washington, DC, she was the daughter of Waverly Moore and DeHaven Rice Moore.

She was married to Rufus Milor on January 31,1954 and remained with the love of her life for 66 years until his passing December 9, 2020. They lived together in Hyattsville and then at Asbury Solomons for more than 15 years.

Another constant in her life was her devotion to her church, Mt. Rainier United Methodist, and her work with Church Women United. Barbara also loved reading and painting beautiful water-color landscapes, animals and greeting cards. She was the Main Office Secretary at Hyattsville Middle School (meaning she basically ran the school!) for more than 20 years, retiring in 1997. Barbara was a student of history and loved volunteering at historic Riversdale Mansion, in Riverdale, MD for many years. Barbara and Rufus celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at Riversdale in 2004.

She is survived by her daughter Elizabeth Milor and her husband Glen Worrell of Silver Spring MD. Barbara was so proud of her grandson Nick Reifschneider and his wife, Lieutenant Commander (Navy) Zoe Marinides of Silver Spring, MD. Barbara became a great-grandmother in 2024 when Nick and Zoe welcomed Theo to the world. She is also survived by her son, Waverly Milor and his partner Anne Henry of Charlottesville, VA

Celebration of Life for both Barbara and Rufus Milor will be held on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 2 PM at Asbury Solomons, 11100 Asbury Circle, Solomons, MD 20688.