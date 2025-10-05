Angel Joy Hammaker, 48, of Prince Frederick passed away September 21, 2025. She was born January 25, 1977, in Prince Frederick to Earl and Nora (Bowles) Hammaker. Angel grew up in Calvert County. She owned and operated Serenity Clean for many years and also worked in the hospitality industry. Angel was a free spirit, full of life, who lived her life to the fullest. She enjoyed eating crabs, doing hair, and cooking.

Angel is survived by her children Brian Scott and Serenity Carr, mother Nora Quesenberry, and brothers David, Alfred, and Earl Hammaker. She was preceded in death by her father Earl Hammaker and Karen Hammaker.

Memorial donations in Angel’s name can be made to the Angel Hammaker Memorial Fund at the following link https://gofund.me/b963ca0a6.