Patricia Margo Magtutu Zollars, 71, of North Beach, passed away on September 22, 2025. She was born on July 2, 1954, in Tooele, Utah, to Nicholas Vienbenito and Jay Margo (Knapp) Magtutu.

Patricia, known to many as Margo, grew up in Prince George’s County and graduated from Bladensburg High School. She dedicated her professional life to caring for animals, working as a veterinary manager and later owning and operating her own pet sitting business. She deeply loved her work and cherished the relationships she built with both her animal clients and their humans.

Margo’s greatest joy came from her family and longtime friends. She was a member of the Alpha Mega Sorority and served on the Senior Council for the Calvert County Senior Center. Her kind and nurturing spirit touched many lives. She had a special gift for caring for others and devoted the last several years of her life to supporting and comforting family members, staying by their side through their final days.

She is survived by her son, Jay Zollars; her brother, Gregory Magtutu; and her beloved nieces and nephews: Michael Magtutu Jr., Crystal Magtutu, Lisa Magtutu, and Nicholas Magtutu. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Michael Magtutu.

Margo will be remembered for her compassion, warmth, and unwavering dedication to those she loved—both two- and four-legged.