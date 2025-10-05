Joan Carolyn Walton (Smith), 83, of Prince Frederick, passed away on September 29, 2025, at Calvert Health Medical Center. Born on February 16, 1942, in Washington D.C., Joan was the daughter of Margaret Frances (Cook) Smith and Homer W. Smith.

Joan spent her early years in Washington D.C. Navy Housing before her family relocated to Forestville, MD, during her freshman year of high school where she graduated from Suitland High School. In 1962, she married and moved to Calvert County, where she resided in Dares Beach for 55 years and raised her four daughters: Kim, Deana, Tammy, and Wendie.

At the age of 18, Joan began her career with the Federal Government at the Pentagon. She later worked as a flight scheduler at Andrews Joint Air Force Base until her retirement. Her passion for work led her back to an administrative assistant position at the States Attorney’s office in Prince George’s County. Despite her full-time work, Joan always made time for her daughters, taking them to countless gymnastics and dance events over the years.

Over the years she enjoyed going to dances with her brother Phillip showing up everyone in the room. She looked up to her big brother Sonny all though he wouldn’t let her date any of his friends. Joan sang in a barbershop quartet, was a member of a bowling league, she loved to travel and to share stories of her adventures. Joan was a long time member of the Rebekah Grand Lodge of Forestville, MD.

In her free time, Joan found joy in swimming and water aerobics at the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, where she cultivated many friendships. She was a devoted supporter of her grandchildren’s sporting events, cheering on Rachel, Renee, and Riley in cheer, Steven in football, Chris in Legend car racing, and Loni and Melissa in softball. Joan loved to dance and appreciated all types of music, especially Elvis Presley and Travis Tritt. Her annual trip to Myrtle Beach, SC, was a cherished tradition. Known for her friendly nature, Joan never met a stranger and could effortlessly strike up a conversation with anyone.

Joan is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Ann Walton (Darrell), Deana Carol Hammett (Jerry), Tammy Michele Jeske (Bobby), and Wendie Sue Walton (Toogie); her grandchildren, Rachel, Renee, Chris, Riley, Steven, Loni, and Melissa; and her great-grandchildren, Ryder, Reagan, Rowan, and Ryan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Homer and Margaret Smith, and her brothers, Homer “Sonny” Smith and Phillip Smith.

Visitation

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M.

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736 Services

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

11:00 A.M.

Rausch Funeral Home-Owings

8325 Mt. Harmony Lane Owings, MD 20736 Interment



Southern Memorial Gardens

10155 Ward Road Dunkirk, MD 20754