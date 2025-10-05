June Frances Hardesty, 77, of Deale passed away October 1, 2025. She was born June 11, 1948 in Washington, DC to John Alfred and Mary Catherine (Simpson) Green. June moved to Deale when she was 9 years old and graduated from Southern High School. She married Richard Hardesty in January of 1977, and they lived in Deale. June worked in faculty support for Georgetown Law Center in Washington, DC for many years, retiring in 2004. She was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows and taught majorettes for many years. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing BINGO, traveling to Ocean City, and going to the annual crab feats at Donnie and Peggy’s house.

June is survived by her husband Richard L. Hardesty, Sr., children Richard L. Hardesty, Jr. and his wife Sylvia of Arnold and Jennifer A. Passero and her husband Nick of Churchton, grandchildren Brooks and Troy, and her sister Joyce White. She was preceded in death by her siblings Natalie, Joan, Jean, John, and Joe.

