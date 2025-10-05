Police Investigating Body Located Near North Beach Boardwalk in Chesapeake Bay

On Sunday, October 5, 2025, around 8:17 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 9100 block of Atlantic Avenue in North Beach, for the reported possible person in the water.

The 911 caller, a resident on Atlantic Avenue, reported they could see a possibly body in the water and would guide First Responders to the area.

Police, firefighters, EMS and Dive Teams quickly responded, with first arriving units meeting the caller and confirming a deceased victim in the water.

The incident was scaled back to just St. Leonard VFD Zodiac 7 (fireboat), North Beach Squad 1 and police, with the department of Natural Resources Police being requested to respond as well.

Citizens are asked to avoid the areas of 5th street to 7th street as recovery operations are underway.

The investigation is ongoing and updates will be provided when they become available.