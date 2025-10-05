La Plata Nursing Home Resident Transported to Hospital After Causing Fire

On Saturday, October 4, 2025, at approximately 12:24 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the Complete Care Nursing Facility located at 1 Magnolia Drive in La Plata, for the reported structure fire with injuries.

911 callers reported a resident had set curtains in the room on fire after smoking a cigarette and advised she needed medical care.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the fire was extinguished and requested police, the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal, and the Charles County Health Department.

Emergency medical services transported the woman to an area hospital with respiratory issues.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident is under investigation and updates will be provided when they become available. Firefighters operated on the scene for over 2 hours.